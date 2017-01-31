Creepy ‘Fake Tom Brady’ Mask Is Back At Super Bowl LI Media Day

Share this:

Tweet







With all of the talk surrounding “Fake News” since November, it was only appropriate that Fake Tom Brady made an appearance Monday at Super Bowl LI media day at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

This lifelike mask that looks scarily similar to actual New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady first made an appearance at the Pats’ season opener in Arizona against the Cardinals. It’s worn by Dan Worthington of Bleacher Report.

The Patriots’ media day interviews are scheduled for 9 p.m. ET on Monday night. Let’s hope Fake Brady and the real Brady come face-to-face at some point.