Double Fight Overshadows Canadiens Vs. Maple Leafs Game (But Toronto Still Loses)

“If you can’t beat ’em, fight ’em” seems to be the Toronto Maple Leafs’ guiding philosophy when they face the Montreal Canadiens.

The teams squared off Saturday in Toronto in a chippy NHL game in separate fights between players took place simultaneously; yes, a double fight. The fracases happened in the second period when Toronto’s Matt Martin locked horns with Montreal’s Michael McCarron, and Frederik Gauthier and Bobby Farnham drew inspiration and fought too.

Sticks and gloves littered the ice after the fights.

When the game resumed, so did normal service: Montreal won 5-3, extending its unbeaten streak against Toronto to 14 games, dating back almost three years.