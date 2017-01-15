Floyd Mayweather Jr. ‘Absolutely’ Wants To Fight UFC’s Conor McGregor

Share this:

Tweet







Maybe that Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Conor McGregor superfight isn’t dead after all.

UFC president Dana White made headlines Friday when he made a “real offer” to the undefeated boxer to fight “The Notorious,” but Mayweather quickly laughed it off and called White “a f—ing comedian” for pledging $25 million for each fighter.

However, Mayweather seemed a bit more optimistic Saturday when he was asked about the potential fight during an interview with Jim Gray at the Badou Jack vs. James DeGale bout at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

Irish boxer Katie Taylor also tweeted a photo with Mayweather and provided an intriguing update.

So stay tuned.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images