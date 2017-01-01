Hurricanes Sign Equipment Manager As Emergency Goalie, Fulfill His NHL Dream

Share this:

While 2016 wasn’t the best year for a lot of people, it at least ended with a feel-good story.

The Carolina Hurricanes found themselves in a tough spot Saturday when backup goaltender Eddie Lack got sick a few hours before their game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena. So, the ‘Canes turned to 37-year-old equipment manager Jorge Alves, giving him a tryout contract as their emergency goalie for the night.

Jorge Alves signs his professional tryout contract to serve as the #Canes back-up goaltender tonight. #CARvsTBL pic.twitter.com/i3DOaTLlr2 — Carolina Hurricanes (@NHLCanes) December 31, 2016

Alves, who hails from Stoughton, Mass., played club hockey at North Carolina State and played short stints in the ECHL and Southern Professional Hockey League. He’s also a man of many talents, apparently, as he painted his own helmet, which featured his fellow equipment managers.

The mask Jorge Alves will wear tonight features his fellow equipment managers. Erik Huffine drew caricatures. Jorge painted it himself. pic.twitter.com/PHympx1LhC — Mike Sundheim (@MikeSundheim) December 31, 2016

He kept up with his duties as equipment manager during the game, too.

All you need to know about Jorge Alves. The man is doing two jobs tonight. @NHLCanes pic.twitter.com/rTMXShPTjl — Mike Maniscalco (@mikemaniscalco) January 1, 2017

But the best moment came at the end of the game. The Lightning beat the Hurricanes 3-1, but Alves won when Carolina put him in net for the final 7.6 seconds.

Alves’ emotional postgame interview will make you feel things, too.

"They were really excited for me, which meant a lot." The @NHLCanes support their equipment manager in his NHL debut in #CARvsTBL pic.twitter.com/tRTzhbEsGv — FOX Sports Carolinas (@CanesOnFSCR) January 1, 2017

Here’s to 2017.