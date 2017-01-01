Hurricanes Sign Equipment Manager As Emergency Goalie, Fulfill His NHL Dream

While 2016 wasn’t the best year for a lot of people, it at least ended with a feel-good story.
The Carolina Hurricanes found themselves in a tough spot Saturday when backup goaltender Eddie Lack got sick a few hours before their game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena. So, the ‘Canes turned to 37-year-old equipment manager Jorge Alves, giving him a tryout contract as their emergency goalie for the night.
Alves, who hails from Stoughton, Mass., played club hockey at North Carolina State and played short stints in the ECHL and Southern Professional Hockey League. He’s also a man of many talents, apparently, as he painted his own helmet, which featured his fellow equipment managers.
He kept up with his duties as equipment manager during the game, too.
But the best moment came at the end of the game. The Lightning beat the Hurricanes 3-1, but Alves won when Carolina put him in net for the final 7.6 seconds.
Alves’ emotional postgame interview will make you feel things, too.
Here’s to 2017.
