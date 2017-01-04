Boston Celtics

Jae Crowder Tweets ‘I Have No Problem Leaving (Boston)’ In Angry Twitter Rant

by on Tue, Jan 3, 2017 at 11:10PM
Jae Crowder took to Twitter to voice his displeasure that Celtics fans were cheering for Utah Jazz star Gordon Hayward during Boston’s 115-104 win Tuesday night.

First, Crowder tweeted his thoughts on the Hayward cheering.

Then, the Celtics forward retweeted a fan saying he should go back to the Dallas Mavericks, where Crowder played before he was dealt to Boston as part of the Rajon Rondo trade.

The most shocking tweet came next, though.

Crowder probably is just really upset, and no one should be tweeting when emotions are running high.

