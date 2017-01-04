Jae Crowder Tweets ‘I Have No Problem Leaving (Boston)’ In Angry Twitter Rant

Share this:

Jae Crowder took to Twitter to voice his displeasure that Celtics fans were cheering for Utah Jazz star Gordon Hayward during Boston’s 115-104 win Tuesday night.

First, Crowder tweeted his thoughts on the Hayward cheering.

HOME TEAM FANS CHEERING FOR THE OPPOSING PLAYERS NOW.. AW MAN OK… SMH BUT GOOD WIN FELLAS ONTO THE NEXT ONE.!! — JAE CROWDER (@CJC9BOSS) January 4, 2017

Then, the Celtics forward retweeted a fan saying he should go back to the Dallas Mavericks, where Crowder played before he was dealt to Boston as part of the Rajon Rondo trade.

The most shocking tweet came next, though.

Crowder probably is just really upset, and no one should be tweeting when emotions are running high.

