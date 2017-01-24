LeBron James Follows Up On Vulgar Rant, Insists Cavs Still ‘Need To Improve’

Share this:

LeBron James may regret his choice of words, but he still stands by what he said Monday night.

James caused a major stir after the Cleveland Cavaliers’ loss to the New Orleans Pelicans by directly calling out the Cavs’ front office, criticizing the team’s lack of depth and complaining that Cleveland needs another “(expletive) playmaker.”

On Tuesday, the Cavs star took to Twitter to clarify those comments.

I not mad or upset at management cause Griff and staff have done a great job, I just feel we still need to improve in order to repeat… — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 24, 2017

if that's what we wanna do. — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 24, 2017

In short: James isn’t mad at general manager David Griffin; he’s just disappointed.

Cleveland’s thin bench has been an issue of late. With Kevin Love battling a back injury and J.R. Smith sidelined for at least another month, the Cavs have lost five of their last seven as opponents have exposed their poor depth.

Of course, the defending NBA champions still entered Tuesday with the best record in the Eastern Conference, and such a blatant call-out of upper management in this instance wouldn’t fly on many teams. Then again, this is James we’re talking about, and the 32-year-old never has been shy about telling his bosses how he feels.

