The New England Patriots primarily focused on upgrading their offense through the NFL draft with seven of their eight selections coming on that side of the ball.

New England instead waited until Tuesday to add another piece to its defense.

The Patriots announced they signed veteran free agent linebacker Oshane Ximines to a contract. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Ximines, 27, spent the last five seasons with the Giants after New York took him in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft. The Old Dominion product showed promise during his rookie season by recording 4.5 sacks, but he became a fringe roster player by the end of his tenure with the Giants.

New York released Ximines prior to last season before re-signing him to the practice squad. The 6-foot-4, 255-pound linebacker played in only three games for the Giants in 2023 and was released from the practice squad at the end of November. Ximines registered 71 tackles and 6.5 sacks over 48 games with the Giants.

Ximines, who saw plenty of time on special teams with New York, has a connection to the Patriots coaching staff. New outside linebackers coach Drew Wilkins spent the last two seasons in the same role with the Giants coaching Ximines.

Ximines will provide the Patriots with depth at the linebacker spot while his ability to play on special teams will help him try to claim a spot on New England’s roster this upcoming summer.