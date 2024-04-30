The Boston Red Sox pulled their second straight pregame trade, this time before opening up a three-game series with the San Francisco Giants at Fenway Park on Tuesday night.

Boston acquired left-handed pitcher Bailey Horn from the White Sox in exchange for cash considerations, the team announced roughly an hour ahead of first-pitch. Horn, 26, is set to be optioned to Triple-A Worcester upon arrival, days after being designated for assignment by Chicago.

Making nine appearances for Chicago’s Triple-A affiliate, the Charlotte Knights, Horn has pitched to an 11.32 ERA, surrendering 13 earned runs through 10 1/3 innings in 2024 — 10 runs were charged in two games alone. Horn has also allowed four home runs, walked 10 batters, and collected 15 strikeouts thus far.

And while the Red Sox offer Horn a new change in scenery, the minor league journeyman does have a previous connection to Boston’s front office head honcho Craig Breslow.

Breslow, currently serving as the chief baseball officer of the Red Sox, worked for the Chicago Cubs while Horn played in their farm system. Horn was orginially drafted by the White Sox out of Iowa, traded to the Cubs in 2021, whiel Breslow worked in the front office, and traded back to the White Sox back in February ahead of spring training.

Horn’s accumulated a 4.60 ERA and 1.457 WHIP in 108 career minor-league appearances.