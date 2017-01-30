Metropolitan Division Beats Pacific Division To Win 2017 NHL All-Star Game

Share this:

The Pacific Division had a golden chance to force overtime in the 2017 NHL All-Star Game on Sunday afternoon, but Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Kesler missed an open net in the final minutes of the final 3-on-3 game and the Metropolitan Division escaped with a 4-3 win.

The Metropolitan players will split a $1,000,000 bonus for winning the All-Star Game. They defeated the Atlantic Division 10-6 in the first semifinal, while the Pacific beat the Central Division 10-3 in the other semifinal.

The best goal of the Metro vs. Pacific final was from Edmonton Oilers star center Connor McDavid.

Philadelphia Flyers forward Wayne Simmonds won the game’s MVP award. He scored three goals total, including the game-winner in the final.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images