Minnesota Auto Dealer’s Polar Bear Mascot Slips On Ice Multiple Times

While the Minnesota-based “White Bear Mitsubishi” may sponsor the University of Minnesota’s Hockey Program, its mascot certainly doesn’t share the Golden Gophers’ gracefulness on the ice.

While shooting a commercial at the university’s Mariucci Arena, White Bear’s resident polar bear tried navigating the home ice, and took multiple takes to find its footing. The results are hilarious, and were revealed in an outtakes video on White Bear’s YouTube page.

Each take is funny enough, but the final failure/belly-flop really takes the cake. And, if we’re being honest, at some point the bear necessities have to include a pair of ice skates.

But in all seriousness, the roads in Minnesota can be pretty treacherous, so let’s hope the dealership’s vehicles can handle icy conditions a little better than its mascot.