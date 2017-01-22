Mookie Betts Calls New Red Sox Pitcher Chris Sale ‘One Of The Best’

Share this:

Boston Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts had a phenomenal 2016 season batting .318 with 31 home runs and 113 RBI.

The electric right fielder was one of the keys to the Red Sox success in 2016 and is excited that he won’t have to face newly acquired left-hander Chris Sale anymore.

“Facing him you know what he brings,” Betts told NESN’s Tom Caron on Saturday at Red Sox’s “Baseball Winter Weekend” at Foxwoods Resort and Casino in Mashantucket, Conn. “You know when he’s on your team, you are happy you don’t have to face him. You know what he’s going to bring to the table and obviously, he’s one of the best of the best. For him to be a part of us is definitely going to help.”

Betts is 3-for-9 with two doubles in his career against Sale per ESPN Stats.

Hear more from Betts in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images