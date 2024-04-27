Red Sox Wrap: Red-Hot Cubs Trounce Boston In Series Opener

The Boston Red Sox opened their three-game series against the Chicago Cubs with a 7-1 loss at Fenway Park on Friday night.

The Red Sox fell to 14-13 while the Cubs improved to 17-9.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Cubs entered the series after sweeping the Houston Astros in a three-game set at Wrigley Field. They continued their hot streak by scoring seven runs on the Red Sox.

Shota Imanaga was brilliant on the mound for Chicago, throwing 71.5% of his pitches for strikes (63-of-88 pitches). He retired the side in order in the first three innings he worked.

The 30-year-old ace earned his fourth win of the season. Imanaga has a 0.85 ERA across 21 1/3 innings this season with 28 strikeouts.

Boston’s bats couldn’t get much going against Imanaga. Tyler O’Neill was the only Red Sox batter to have an extra-base hit. The outfielder hit a dinger 403 feet dead center for his eighth round-tripper of the season.

Boston stranded seven runners on base and struck out nine times.

STARS OF THE GAME

— O’Neill launched his eighth home run of the season in the fourth inning.

Tyler O'Neill 403 feet to dead center. pic.twitter.com/v5Ny70ExTp — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 27, 2024

— Imanaga was nearly flawless for the Cubs allowing one run on five hits in 6 1/3 innings of work.

— Michael Busch went 2-for-3 from the plate, knocking in a run for Chicago.

ON DECK AT NESN

The Red Sox continue their three-game set with the Cubs on Saturday afternoon at Fenway Park. First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET. NESN has you covered with all the action, starting with an hour of pregame coverage.