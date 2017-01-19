Patriots Compared To Evil Empire In Creative Star Wars Newspaper Cover

Share this:

Tweet







On Sunday, NFL fans might witness the firepower of a fully armed and operational battle station, otherwise known as the New England Patriots.

Patriots fans hope the AFC Championship Game ending will go a bit different than the conclusion of “Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi” for the so-called “bad guys,” though.

It should be no surprise that the Patriots are considered the “bad guys” outside of New England, and the cover of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s special AFC Championship Game section made that abundantly clear with multiple epic Star Wars references.

Here is a sneak peek at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's AFC championship section. pic.twitter.com/NnklMQwll6 — Michael Sanserino (@msanserino) January 19, 2017

Hey, the “bad guys” do pretty well in “Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back,” so there’s always hope, Patriots fans.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images