Patriots Injury Report: Nate Ebner Dealing With Concussion; Seven Limited

Share this:

Tweet







The New England Patriots didn’t practice Wednesday, but they still released a projected injury report.

Midway through Sunday’s AFC Championship Game, safety Nate Ebner was ruled out with a head injury. Wednesday’s injury report confirmed the special-teamer is dealing with a concussion.

Here’s the full injury report.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

DB Nate Ebner (concussion)

LIMITED

WR Danny Amendola (ankle)

TE Martellus Bennett (knee)

RB Brandon Bolden (knee)

LB Dont’a Hightower (shoulder)

WR Chris Hogan (thigh)

WR Malcolm Mitchell (knee)

DE Jabaal Sheard (knee)

Thumbnail photo via Scott R. Galvin/USA TODAY Sports Images