New England Patriots

Patriots Injury Report: Nate Ebner Dealing With Concussion; Seven Limited

by on Wed, Jan 25, 2017 at 5:07PM
2,955

The New England Patriots didn’t practice Wednesday, but they still released a projected injury report.

Midway through Sunday’s AFC Championship Game, safety Nate Ebner was ruled out with a head injury. Wednesday’s injury report confirmed the special-teamer is dealing with a concussion.

Here’s the full injury report.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
DB Nate Ebner (concussion)

LIMITED
WR Danny Amendola (ankle)
TE Martellus Bennett (knee)
RB Brandon Bolden (knee)
LB Dont’a Hightower (shoulder)
WR Chris Hogan (thigh)
WR Malcolm Mitchell (knee)
DE Jabaal Sheard (knee)

Thumbnail photo via Scott R. Galvin/USA TODAY Sports Images

Have a question for Doug Kyed? Send it to him via Twitter at @DougKyed.

More Stories

NESN Team

© 2017 NESN