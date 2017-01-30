Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Explains His Loyalty To President Trump In Interview

Share this:

President Donald Trump’s relationship with New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and star quarterback Tom Brady has been a hot topic for many months, and it likely will continue to be a storyline throughout the Commander in Chief’s stay at the White House.

Kraft, who attended Trump’s inauguration days before the Patriots won the AFC Championship Game last weekend, has been friends with the president for several years.

In a recent interview with Gary Myers of the New York Daily News, Kraft revealed why there’s a sense of loyalty between him and Trump.

“When Myra died, Melania and Donald came up to the funeral in our synagogue, then they came for memorial week to visit with me,” Kraft told Gary Meyers.

“Then he called me once a week for the whole year, the most depressing year of my life when I was down and out. He called me every week to see how I was doing, invited me to things, tried to lift my spirits. He was one of five or six people that were like that. I remember that.”

The Patriots might be one of the most hated teams in the nation — that normally happens when you win a lot — but the most powerful man in the free world probably will be rooting for them to beat the Atlanta Falcons and claim a fifth Super Bowl title on Feb. 5 in Houston.

