Patriots-Steelers Takeaways: Tom Brady, Chris Hogan Connects Deep In Win

Share this:

Tweet







With two weeks until the New England Patriots take on the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI, one debate surely will rage on through the hot-take radio waves: Is Tom Brady keying in on wide receivers Julian Edelman and Chris Hogan too much?

Edelman and Hogan have made up 530 of Brady’s 671 yards and three of his five touchdowns through two playoff games. Brady’s completing 74.4 percent of his passes to Edelman and Hogan and just 51.2 percent to other receivers.

The short answer to this inevitable debate, however, is no. Edelman and Hogan are playing like Brady’s best receivers, so there’s no logical reason not to target them. It’s also been a winning formula through two playoff games, and the Falcons’ defense is considerably worse than the Houston Texans’ or Steelers’. So, if it worked against those teams, it should work against the Falcons.

It likely would help the Patriots’ if tight end Martellus Bennett, running back James White or one of Brady’s other receivers could get more heavily involved, but the Patriots QB is at his best when he trusts his receivers, and it’s clear he trusts Edelman and Hogan right now. Brady might as well keep it going.

Let’s get into this week’s takeaways.

PASS COVERAGE

Eric Rowe: 3-10, 67 yards, TD, INT, PBU

Patrick Chung: 4-5, 55 yards

Logan Ryan: 5-9, 43 yards, two PBUs

Malcolm Butler: 4-6, 36 yards PBU

Chris Long: 1-1, 18 yards

Rob Ninkovich: 2-3, 12 yards

Kyle Van Noy: 1-2, 5 yards

Devin McCourty: 1-1, 4 yards

— Butler performed well while following Antonio Brown around the field. It was the first time the Patriots have held Brown under 100 yards since Butler became their go-to cornerback.

— Ryan didn’t allow a single reception during the second half. He forced all four of his incompletions in the second half.

— Rowe had a very up-and-down performance, allowing two 30-yard receptions, including the touchdowns. He grabbed one of the Patriots’ two turnovers, however.

PASS RUSH

Chris Long: three hurries

Alan Branch: three hurries

Malcom Brown: three hurries

Trey Flowers: QB hit, hurry

Kyle Van Noy: two hurries

Shea McClellin: two hurries

Jabaal Sheard: two hurries

Dont’a Hightower: hurry

Elandon Roberts: hurry

Alan Branch: hurry

— The Patriots barely touched Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. They recorded no sacks and just one quarterback hit.

— The Patriots’ interior linemen were able to get more pressure than usual as Branch and Brown each had three sacks.

— Long said after the game that the Patriots were frequently sending three pass rushers at Roethlisberger.

PASS PROTECTION

Joe Thuney: sack, three hurries

Nate Solder: four hurries

Marcus Cannon: two hurries

Martellus Bennett: hurry

David Andrews: hurry

Shaq Mason: hurry

— Thuney got tossed by Steelers defensive tackle Javon Hargrave on the sack he allowed.

— The other time Brady was sacked came when he was tackled for no gain by a defensive back while scrambling out of the pocket.

— The Patriots’ offensive line did a nice job overall of protecting Brady against a surging Steelers pass rush.

TOM BRADY ACCURACY

1. Attempt to Malcolm Mitchell dropped

2. Miscommunication with Mitchell

3. Throw behind Chris Hogan

4. Under pressure, grounded to James White

5. Spike

6. Dropped by Edelman

7. Mitchell goes out of bounds

8. Dropped by Hogan

9. Thrown out in front of Edelman

10. Thrown to Hogan out of end zone

— Of Brady’s 10 incompletions, only three were inaccurate. Five incompletions were the fault of the receiver, one was a spike and one was because of pressure.

— Brady went 5-of-6 for 139 yards with two touchdowns on deep passes. All five of those deep completions went to Hogan. His incompletion also went to Hogan. Hogan led the NFL in yards per reception this season. It’s no surprise to see Brady targeting the receiver on so many deep routes, especially as he finds himself open down the field.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images