Patriots Vs. Texans: Expert Predictions For AFC Divisional Playoff Game

If there’s a playoff game but literally no one believes one of the teams can win, does it really count?
We’re joking, of course, but that’s basically the setup for this Saturday night when the New England Patriots host the Houston Texans in a divisional playoff game.
The Patriots are massive double-digit favorites, and for good reason. They destroyed the Texans 27-0 in Week 3 with third-string quarterback Jacoby Brissett under center, and this time the Pats will have Tom Brady leading the offense. No wonder why virtually all the experts are picking New England to advance to the AFC Championship Game.
As for NESN.com, we make our predictions based on the spread, and all three of our experts — Mike Cole, Ricky Doyle and Andre Khatchaturian — believe the Texans at least will lose by less than 15 points.
Here’s a roundup of expert predictions for Patriots vs. Texans from around the web.
Gary Davenport, Bleacher Report: Patriots,
Tyler Dunne, Bleacher Report: Patriots
Doug Farrar, Bleacher Report: Patriots
Mike Freeman, Bleacher Report: Patriots
Brad Gagnon, Bleacher Report: Patriots
Matt Miller, Bleacher Report: Patriots
Dan Pompei, Bleacher Report: Patriots
Chris Simms, Bleacher Report: Patriots
Brent Sobleski, Bleacher Report: Patriots
Mike Tanier, Bleacher Report: Patriots
Sean Tomlinson, Bleacher Report: Patriots
David White, The New York Times: Patriots
Ryan Van Bibber, SB Nation: Patriots
Stephen White, SB Nation: Patriots
Thomas George, SB Nation: Patriots
Jeanna Thomas, SB Nation: Patriots
Adam Stites, SB Nation: Patriots
Louis Bien, SB Nation: Patriots
Joel Thorman, SB Nation: Patriots
Five Thirty Eight: Patriots
John Breech, CBS Sports: Patriots
Will Brinson, CBS Sports: Patriots
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: Patriots
Matt Bowen, ESPN: Patriots
Adam Caplan, ESPN: Patriots
Mike Golic, ESPN: Patriots
Dan Graziano, ESPN: Patriots
Merril Hoge, ESPN: Patriots
Ron Jaworski, ESPN: Patriots
K.C. Joyner, ESPN: Patriots
Kevin Seifert, ESPN: Patriots
Seth Wickersham, ESPN: Patriots
Chris Burke, Sports Illustrated: Patriots
Michael David Smith, ProFootballTalk: Patriots
Mike Florio, ProFootballTalk: Patriots
Jarrett Bell, USA TODAY Sports: Patriots
Nate Davis, USA TODAY Sports: Patriots
Mike Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA TODAY Sports: Patriots
Tom Pelissero, USA TODAY Sports: Patriots
Lorenzo Reyes, USA TODAY Sports: Patriots
Elliot Harrison, NFL.com: Patriots
Chris Chase, FOX Sports: Patriots
Dieter Kurtenbach, FOX Sports: Patriots
Andrew Lynch, FOX Sports: Patriots
Brett Smiley, FOX Sports: Patriots
Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images
