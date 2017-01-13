Patriots Vs. Texans: Expert Predictions For AFC Divisional Playoff Game

Share this:

If there’s a playoff game but literally no one believes one of the teams can win, does it really count?

We’re joking, of course, but that’s basically the setup for this Saturday night when the New England Patriots host the Houston Texans in a divisional playoff game.

The Patriots are massive double-digit favorites, and for good reason. They destroyed the Texans 27-0 in Week 3 with third-string quarterback Jacoby Brissett under center, and this time the Pats will have Tom Brady leading the offense. No wonder why virtually all the experts are picking New England to advance to the AFC Championship Game.

As for NESN.com, we make our predictions based on the spread, and all three of our experts — Mike Cole, Ricky Doyle and Andre Khatchaturian — believe the Texans at least will lose by less than 15 points.

Here’s a roundup of expert predictions for Patriots vs. Texans from around the web.

Gary Davenport, Bleacher Report: Patriots,

Tyler Dunne, Bleacher Report: Patriots

Doug Farrar, Bleacher Report: Patriots

Mike Freeman, Bleacher Report: Patriots

Brad Gagnon, Bleacher Report: Patriots

Matt Miller, Bleacher Report: Patriots

Dan Pompei, Bleacher Report: Patriots

Chris Simms, Bleacher Report: Patriots

Brent Sobleski, Bleacher Report: Patriots

Mike Tanier, Bleacher Report: Patriots

Sean Tomlinson, Bleacher Report: Patriots

David White, The New York Times: Patriots

Ryan Van Bibber, SB Nation: Patriots

Stephen White, SB Nation: Patriots

Thomas George, SB Nation: Patriots

Jeanna Thomas, SB Nation: Patriots

Adam Stites, SB Nation: Patriots

Louis Bien, SB Nation: Patriots

Joel Thorman, SB Nation: Patriots

Five Thirty Eight: Patriots

John Breech, CBS Sports: Patriots

Will Brinson, CBS Sports: Patriots

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: Patriots

Matt Bowen, ESPN: Patriots

Adam Caplan, ESPN: Patriots

Mike Golic, ESPN: Patriots

Dan Graziano, ESPN: Patriots

Merril Hoge, ESPN: Patriots

Ron Jaworski, ESPN: Patriots

K.C. Joyner, ESPN: Patriots

Kevin Seifert, ESPN: Patriots

Seth Wickersham, ESPN: Patriots

Chris Burke, Sports Illustrated: Patriots

Michael David Smith, ProFootballTalk: Patriots

Mike Florio, ProFootballTalk: Patriots

Jarrett Bell, USA TODAY Sports: Patriots

Nate Davis, USA TODAY Sports: Patriots

Mike Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA TODAY Sports: Patriots

Tom Pelissero, USA TODAY Sports: Patriots

Lorenzo Reyes, USA TODAY Sports: Patriots

Elliot Harrison, NFL.com: Patriots

Chris Chase, FOX Sports: Patriots

Dieter Kurtenbach, FOX Sports: Patriots

Andrew Lynch, FOX Sports: Patriots

Brett Smiley, FOX Sports: Patriots

Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images