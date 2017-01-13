Pedro Martinez Among Participants In Red Sox’s ‘Baseball Winter Weekend’

Share this:

If you’re heading to Foxwoods Resort and Casino on Jan. 21, you might so a current or former Boston Red Sox there.

The Red Sox will hold their annual “Baseball Winter Weekend” Jan. 20-22, and the 21st will be headlined by panel discussions, which will include current Sox Mookie Betts, David Price and Rick Porcello, as well as legends Wade Boggs, Pedro Martinez, and Jason Varitek.

Here’s a rundown of the panels scheduled for that Saturday. (Note: All times are ET.)

— “Wally’s Making Books Come Alive,” 9 a.m.

— “Memories of 2007,” 10:15 a.m. (John Farrell, Jason Varitek and Tim Wakefield)

— “Call to the Hall,” 10:45 a.m. (Wade Boggs, Dennis Eckersley, Carlton Fisk and Jim Rice)

— “Cy Young Award Winners,” noon (Dennis Eckersley, Pedro Martinez, David Price and Rick Porcello)

— “Red Sox Game Show,” 2:30 p.m. (Matt Barnes, Mookie Betts, Deven Marrero, Blake Swihart and Chris Young vs. Ruben Amaro Jr., Gary DiSarcina, Dana LeVangie, Victor Rodriguez and Carl Willis)

— “Kids Press Conference,” 4:15 p.m. (Andrew Benintendi, Xander Bogaerts, Jackie Bradley Jr., Craig Kimbrel and Chris Sale)

“We are grateful to the fans who have made this event a success,” said Red Sox President Sam Kennedy. “Three years ago, we set out to create an environment that helped foster player-fan interaction during the offseason, and we are pleased to once again host this fun convention just a few weeks before pitchers and catchers report to spring training.”

You can find our more information about the star-studded weekend here.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images