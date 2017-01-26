Phillies Sign Former Red Sox Catcher Ryan Hanigan To Minor League Contract

Share this:

Ryan Hanigan has a new home.

The Boston Red Sox declined to pick up the catcher and Andover, Mass., native’s $3.75 million club option this offseason, allowing the 36-year-old to hit the market as a free agent. And on Wednesday, Hanigan signed with the Philadelphia Phillies on a minor league contract, the team announced.

Hanigan was a good backup for the Red Sox in 2015, but he spent a good chunk of 2016 on the disabled list and was part of a crowded group of backstops that included Sandy Leon, Christian Vazquez, Blake Swihart and Bryan Holaday at different points in the season. He slashed a pretty abysmal .171/.230/.238, and injuries hampered his normally solid defense.

Hanigan’s deal includes an invite to spring training, so he’ll have a chance to make the major league roster before Opening Day. If he doesn’t, though, he could attract other suitors in need of a backup catcher if his spring performance is intriguing enough.

Hanigan reportedly will earn $1.25 million if he makes the Phillies and up to $375,000 in incentives based on starts, per SB Nation’s Chris Cotillo.

