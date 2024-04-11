Jordan Montgomery clearly wasn’t thrilled with the result of his foray into Major League Baseball free agency.

Montgomery was expected to cash in after a very successful 2023 season that saw him play a critical role on the Texas Rangers’ World Series-winning club. But the star southpaw didn’t finalize a contract until after the season started, and it was a one-year, $25 million deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks. For reference, The Athletic in late October projected Montgomery to fetch a five-year, $127 million contract on the open market.

The 31-year-old will have the opportunity to test free agency again after this season, but he will do so with different representation. According to ESPN, Montgomery fired super agent Scott Boras and hired Wasserman’s Joel Wolfe and Nick Chanock.

Montgomery wasn’t the only Boras client who posted a drawn-out free agency and signed for far less than expected this past offseason. Blake Snell found a new home 10 days before his fellow star left-hander and inked a two-year, $62 million deal with the San Francisco Giants.

Story continues below advertisement

Boras, as he is every year, is in line to be one of the foremost needle-movers in the next round of MLB free agency. The impending class is headlined by Juan Soto, who is coming off his final round of arbitration and will be in search of the first long-term contract of his already great career.