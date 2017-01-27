Poll: Should Celtics Trade For Carmelo Anthony Or Pass On Knicks Star?

Share this:

The Celtics seemingly have an opportunity to acquire a certain big name. Perhaps the biggest question for Boston, though, is whether Danny Ainge and Co. really want to venture down this particular road, as the “big name” also is one of the NBA’s most polarizing players.

The man in question: Carmelo Anthony.

The Knicks reportedly are open to trading the nine-time All-Star, and the Celtics just so happen to be one of the teams New York reportedly called to inquire about a potential deal.

The C’s have several assets that other teams, including the Knicks, could find appealing, most notably the right to swap first-round draft picks with the Brooklyn Nets, who own the NBA’s worst record.

Of course, it’s hard to imagine the Celtics trading the Brooklyn pick in a deal for Anthony, who turns 33 in May and is in the midst of his 14th NBA season. But that doesn’t mean the Celtics and Knicks can’t figure out something else, especially with Boston’s young, talented roster and payroll flexibility.

In other words, the Celtics probably can get Anthony … if they want him.

Defense and rebounding are Boston’s biggest flaws right now, and Anthony wouldn’t provide much help in those areas. Instead, the Celtics would be paying for Anthony’s offensive prowess. And one could make the case Anthony, who entered Friday averaging 22.7 points per game, still is an elite perimeter scorer.

That said, the Celtics also must take into account Anthony’s potential impact in the locker room as they decide whether to pursue the former NBA scoring champion. The Celtics seemingly have excellent chemistry, with Isaiah Thomas emerging as Boston’s go-to scorer, and bringing in Anthony has the potential to throw a wrench into what coach Brad Stevens has helped build.

Plus, Anthony, who’s under contract through next season, isn’t exactly known as a premier leader, evidenced by his current team’s lack of success and the zero championship rings he owns.

So, what’s the deal, Celtics fans? You want this guy or what?

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images