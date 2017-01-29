Red Sox Left Fielder Andrew Benintendi Named Baseball’s Top Prospect

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox still have the top-ranked prospect in baseball after trading Yoan Moncada to acquire star left-hander Chris Sale in December.

According to MLB.com, Red Sox starting left fielder Andrew Benintendi now is the top prospect in baseball, earning the No. 1 spot on its Top 100 prospects list, with Moncada coming in second.

Benintendi still has rookie eligibility, as he spent only 34 days in the big leagues and didn’t exceed 130 at-bats in 2016. New York Yankees shortstop prospect Gleyber Torres rounded out the top three.

The Red Sox had two other prospects crack the list with third baseman Rafael Devers coming in at No. 17 and left-handed pitcher Jason Groome landing at No. 41. The other top prospect that Boston sent to the Chicago White Sox for Sale, right-handed pitcher Michael Kopech, was ranked at No. 16.

Two other prospects that the Red Sox have dealt since the end of the 2015 season cracked the top 25. Outfielder Manny Margot, who was traded to the San Diego Padres in the Craig Kimbrel deal, was No. 23, and pitcher Anderson Espinoza, who the Padres acquired for pitcher Drew Pomeranz, came in at No. 25.

