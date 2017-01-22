Royals’ Yordano Ventura, Ex-MLB Player Andy Marte Die In Separate Car Accidents

Share this:

The baseball family is mourning the loss of two of its members, with news of Yordano Ventura’s and Andy Marte’s death casting a sadness over the sport.

Ventura, the ace of the Kansas City Royals pitching staff, and Marte, a former major-league infielder, died Saturday in separate car accidents in their native Dominican Republic.

The Kansas City Royals announced Ventura’s death Sunday in a statement. He was 25 years old.

Official statement from the Kansas City Royals organization. https://t.co/AgInmjHWAB—

Kansas City Royals (@Royals) January 22, 2017

Ventura pitched three-plus seasons with the Royals, helping them reach the World Series in 2014 and win it in 2015. He dedicated one start in his first Fall Classic to the memory of Oscar Tavares, who died in an Oct. 2014 car in the Dominican Republic.

Yordano Ventura pitched the best game of his career while paying tribute to Oscar Taveras, who died in a car accident. Now this. Brutal. pic.twitter.com/ynDMiJekGX — Jesse Spector 📎 (@jessespector) January 22, 2017

Traffic authorities say Marte died when a car he was driving hit a house, according to The Associated Press. He was 33 years old.

Marte broke into the Major Leagues with the Atlanta Braves in 2005. The Boston Red Sox acquired him in December of that year but traded him to the Cleveland Indians before the 2006 season. He played five seasons with Cleveland before playing in the Minor Leagues within the Pittsburgh Pirates’, Los Angeles Angels’ and Arizona Diamondbacks’ organizations. He returned to the majors with Arizona for a brief spell in 2014.

Marte’s big-league baseball career ended that year on a day when he faced Ventura.

Andy Marte's last MLB game was 8/6/14 w/ Arizona, against KC. Royals starting pitcher that day? Yordano Ventura. Both gone too soon. RIP. — Robert Ford (@raford3) January 22, 2017

Their lives would tragically end on the same day in early 2017.

