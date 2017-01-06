Some Maple Leafs Fans Got Mad Online Over Auston Matthews’ USA World Junior Tweet

Share this:

Tweet







Auston Matthews, as an American-born hockey star and face of the Toronto Maple Leafs’ franchise, is in a weird place. To say the least.

The No. 1 overall draft pick is a big reason there’s unlimited optimism in hockey-crazed Toronto over the future of the Leafs’ organization. For the first time in a long time, there’s an actual vision for the future, and Matthews clearly is the biggest reason.

But he’s also a good American boy whose patriotism runs deep. Like any red-blooded American hockey fan, Matthews spent Thursday night glued to his seat for one of the best hockey games anyone has seen in a long time. Team USA pulled off the upset, twice coming back from two-goal deficits to beat Canada in a shootout to win the world junior championship in Montreal.

Matthews took to Twitter to celebrate, sending this seemingly innocent emoji-laden tweet.

🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Auston Matthews (@AM34) January 6, 2017

And then, Leafs fans got mad online.

@AM34 we don't want u no more bro — Disgusts (@Disgusts) January 6, 2017

@AM34 I'm selling ur jersey — Alex Graham (@alexgraham94) January 6, 2017

@AM34 ur Canadian and a leaf at heart don't worry — Stef (@AustnMatthews34) January 6, 2017

@AM34 Congrats – you won a Shootout. Not a hockey game. Complete BS way to win gold — Derrek Mortley (@DerrekMortley) January 6, 2017

@AM34 shut up you play for the leafs — AJ (@Andreajacobs_5) January 6, 2017

@AM34 glad I got that Marner jersey instead lol — Trevor Allen (@Allen6Trevor) January 6, 2017

@AM34 go back to the USA then and leave Canada! — Johnny P (@Johnny_P82) January 6, 2017

There were plenty more, too, but at some point it’s just piling on, and really, you get the picture. And somewhat ironically, Matthews — who’s only 19 — is still young enough to play in the world juniors, but he’s, you know, playing in the NHL … for a team from Canada.

Of course, this pocket of fans probably represents a small portion of Leafs/Canada fans, and there were a handful of fans congratulating Matthews and joking around about his harmless tweet.

Sports fans, you know?

Thumbnail photo via Tom Szczerbowski/USA TODAY Sports Images