Team USA Wins Gold Medal At World Juniors In Shootout Thriller Over Canada

Share this:

Tweet







Team USA is bringing home the gold.

The Americans defeated Team Canada 5-4 in overtime Thursday in the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Team USA displayed tremendous heart, overcoming two two-goal deficits. Kieffer Bellows posted two goals in regulation for the Americans, while Colin White and Boston Bruins prospect Charlie McAvoy each provided a goal. McAvoy also earned “Player of the Game” honors.

After the game was locked at 4-4 at the end of regulation, the teams headed to a 20-minute overtime period. When overtime ended in a stalemate, a five-round shootout decided the winner.

Troy Terry scored the lone shootout goal in the fourth round.

Troy Terry's shootout game winner 🇺🇸https://t.co/UOgdAB3dCl — Hockey Highlights (@BestHockeyClips) January 6, 2017

It was only fitting, as Terry’s three shootout goals in the semifinals sent Team USA to the gold medal game. USA goaltender Tyler Parsons was tremendous in the shootout, denying all five Canadian attempts. He also posted 46 saves.

This is Team USA’s first gold medal at the World Juniors since 2013.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images