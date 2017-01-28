Super Bowl Billboard Blunder Transforms Tom Brady, Bill Belichick Into Falcons

Share this:

The New England Patriots might have a tough time stopping the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. Especially considering the Falcons’ head coach and starting quarterback look exactly like the ones the Patriots have.

If you’re wondering what the heck we’re talking about, well, we’re wondering what the heck is going on with this Super Bowl billboard. Wendy Adams, a producer for Atlanta’s 92.9 radio station, posted a picture Saturday of some rather odd decorations at the Super Bowl village in Houston.

So my parents went to Houston to check out #SuperBowl village and sent me this picture… WTH indeed. 😑 pic.twitter.com/b5n8XWNmn8 — Wendy Adams (@wendyradio) January 28, 2017

We’re no detectives, but we’re pretty sure Falcons coach Dan Quinn doesn’t look that old.

It’s unclear whether the billboard is supposed to feature Quinn and Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan and just got the pictures wrong, or if that’s actually supposed to be Tom Brady and Bill Belichick and the captions are backwards. Either way, looks like Houston isn’t quite ready for Super Bowl Sunday yet.

Fortunately, the city still has time — the Falcons don’t arrive until Sunday, while the Patriots won’t roll in until Monday — but someone probably should go fix that billboard.

