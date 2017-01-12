Texans Fans Make Hype Video That Portrays Tom Brady As A Superhero

It appears that Houston Texans fans don’t understand how hype videos work.
Leading up to the Texans divisional playoff game against the New England Patriots Saturday, some Houston fans made a hype video fashioned as a spinoff of the “X-Men” series.
In the “Tex-Men” hype video, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is portrayed as a mutant with supernatural powers, one who the Texans will be attempting to overthrow. While the video is supposed to get Texans excited for Saturday’s game, Brady’s representation as a superhuman being kind of defeats the purpose.
Take a look at the video below:
All things considered, this video may be more enjoyable for Patriots fans than Texans supporters.
Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images
