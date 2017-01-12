Texans Fans Make Hype Video That Portrays Tom Brady As A Superhero

Share this:

It appears that Houston Texans fans don’t understand how hype videos work.

Leading up to the Texans divisional playoff game against the New England Patriots Saturday, some Houston fans made a hype video fashioned as a spinoff of the “X-Men” series.

In the “Tex-Men” hype video, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is portrayed as a mutant with supernatural powers, one who the Texans will be attempting to overthrow. While the video is supposed to get Texans excited for Saturday’s game, Brady’s representation as a superhuman being kind of defeats the purpose.

Take a look at the video below:

All things considered, this video may be more enjoyable for Patriots fans than Texans supporters.

Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images