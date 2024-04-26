NFL Rumors: Patriots Had Trade Talks About Superstar Wideout

In the hours leading up to the start of the 2024 NFL Draft, NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran reported the Patriots “had been working” on a potential trade for Brandon Aiyuk.

As it turns out, Aiyuk might not be the only San Francisco 49ers offensive superstar on New England’s radar.

In a Friday morning report, CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson revealed the Patriots had “preliminary trade discussions” on Deebo Samuel before the draft. Anderson also explained why New England and San Francisco might not have progressed in conversations about a potential deal.

“In general, when teams explore potential transactions with other clubs, finding middle ground on compensation can be challenging,” Anderson posted to X. “There are always many considerable factors on why the price should possibly be one thing or another.”

Story continues below advertisement

Aiyuk and Samuel are in different situations. The former is set to play the final year of his rookie contract in 2024, while the latter is two years removed from signing a three-year, $73.5 million extension with $58.1 million guaranteed. Trading Samuel this offseason also would saddle San Francisco with a dead cap hit of nearly $22 million.

But the Niners drafting a wide receiver in the first round Thursday night suggests John Lynch and company are prepared to lose one of their best wideouts in the not-so-distant future. So New England, desperate for an infusion of talent at the position, probably shouldn’t lose contact with San Francisco.