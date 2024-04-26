Former NFL offensive lineman Korey Cunningham was found dead at his New Jersey home Thursday, per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan. Cunningham was 28 years old.

An Alabama native, Cunningham played 33 games of collegiate football at the University of Cincinnati. He broke into the NFL with the Arizona Cardinals, who selected him in the seventh round of the 2018 draft.

Cunningham played six games in his rookie season with the Cardinals before he was traded to the Patriots in late August 2019. He spent two seasons in New England, appearing in a total of 12 games. Cunningham left Foxboro, Mass., in September 2021 to join the New York Giants, who rostered the 6-foot-5 tackle until August 2023.

The Giants organization released a statement on Cunningham’s death Friday morning.

“We are saddened to hear of the passing of Korey Cunningham,” the statement read, “He was a vital part of the spirit and camaraderie of the locker room. Our thoughts are with Korey’s family, friends and teammates.”