That’s Right: It’s Already Time To Start Talking About 2017 NFL Draft

HOUSTON — While fans of the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons are entirely preoccupied with what happens Sunday in Super Bowl LI, fans of the other 30 teams already have turned their attentions to the 2017 NFL Draft.

As much scouting and analysis goes into the pre-draft process, however, many teams’ final decisions ultimately comes down to simply taking the best athlete. Bleacher Report draft analyst Matt Miller joined NESN.com’s Rachel Holt on Super Bowl Radio Row on Tuesday to break down some of the major storylines and likely star players to come out of this year’s draft.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images