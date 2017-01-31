Tom Brady Excited For Patriots’ Mexico Game, Needs To Bone Up On Spanish

Share this:

HOUSTON — The NFL has yet to officially announce it, but it sure sounds like the New England Patriots will play a game in Mexico next season.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who twice has played in London, expressed his excitement for the Mexico game when asked about it during Tuesday’s Super Bowl LI media session.

“I look forward to being down there, because it will be a great experience for our team,” Brady said. “I’ve always enjoyed — for our team, we’ve gone to London, and I’ve loved those experiences. They’ve been great bonding trips for our team, and to have the chance to play in Mexico will be just a great experience.”

The NFL held one game in Mexico City this season, with the Oakland Raiders defeating the Houston Texans in front of a capacity crowd of 76,743 at Estadio Azteca. The Raiders will travel south of the border again to play the Patriots, according to a report from ESPN’s John Sutcliffe.

“There’s a lot of excitement down there, and they love football,” Brady said. “We want to go down there and put on a great show. We’ve got to wait, obviously, a while to get down there and play, but it’ll be a great experience when we do.”

Brady will need to work on his Spanish before the trip, however, as he revealed during an exchange with a few international reporters.

“I was a C student in Spanish,” Brady said. “Mr. Aparecio would not be very happy with me.”

Brady and the Patriots currently are focused on the Atlanta Falcons, whom they’ll play Sunday at Houston’s NRG Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images