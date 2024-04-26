The New England Patriots took their quarterback of the future, Drake Maye, with the No. 3 overall pick in Thursday’s NFL draft.

Maye put together a star-studded career with North Carolina. The 21-year-old was a two-year starter for the Tar Heels and completed 64.9% of his passes for 8,018 yards with 63 touchdowns and 16 interceptions in his career. Maye also showed some mobility, rushing for 1,209 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Maye accumulated plenty of highlight plays during his time with North Carolina, which Patriots fans surely will salivate. You can watch some of his best plays here, courtesy of the Patriots:

It’s unclear whether Maye will immediately get the opportunity to showcase his skill set for the Patriots. With New England signing veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett this offseason and Maye needing time to develop, the Patriots could opt to have Maye be Brissett’s backup during his rookie year.

That will only build the anticipation for Patriots fans, who undoubtedly want to see what Maye did at North Carolina play out now at Gillette Stadium.