Tyler Thornburg Discusses ‘Shocking’ Trade At Red Sox’s Winter Weekend

Tyler Thornburg was expecting a quiet winter, but baseball has a way of surprising those involved in the sport.

The Boston Red Sox relief pitcher told NESN’s Tom Caron he wasn’t expecting the Milwaukee Brewers to trade him this offseason but he’s also excited to be with his new team.

“It was shocking at the time, but as I’ve gotten time to think about it, it’s extremely exciting,” Thornburg said.

Thornburg and Caron spoke together Saturday at Foxwoods Resort Casino at the Red Sox’s annual “Baseball Winter Weekend.”Watch their conversation with Caron in the above video.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images