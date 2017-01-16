Warriors Vs. Cavaliers Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

Share this:

The Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers will meet Monday night at Oracle Arena in the last of two regular-season games between these rivals.

It’s the first matchup in Golden State since the Cavs’ historic Game 7 win in last season’s NBA Finals.

Cleveland won the first meeting on Christmas Day in one of the best games of the season so far. The encore promises to be just as exciting.

Here’s how to watch Cavs-Warriors online.

When: Monday, Jan. 16 at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: TNT

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images