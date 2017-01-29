NHL

Watch 2017 NHL All-Star Game Online (Live Stream)

by on Sun, Jan 29, 2017 at 12:00PM
This season’s NHL All-Star Game has come to sunny Los Angeles, where the league’s best players will battle for bragging rights at Staples Center.

Last season’s successful 3-on-3 tournament format returns, with the four divisions squaring off in two semifinal games and a championship tilt.

Here’s how to watch the NHL All-Star Game online.

When: Sunday, Jan. 29 at 3:30 p.m. ET
Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images

