Watch 2017 NHL All-Star Game Online (Live Stream)

This season’s NHL All-Star Game has come to sunny Los Angeles, where the league’s best players will battle for bragging rights at Staples Center.

Last season’s successful 3-on-3 tournament format returns, with the four divisions squaring off in two semifinal games and a championship tilt.

Here’s how to watch the NHL All-Star Game online.

When: Sunday, Jan. 29 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images