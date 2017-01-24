Whether You Like It Or Not, Celtics Reportedly Will Have Jersey Ads Next Season

The Boston Celtics’ jerseys reportedly will look a bit different starting next season.
The C’s sent a press release Tuesday afternoon saying the team will hold a press conference with GE on Wednesday morning at the company’s headquarters. And thanks to ESPN’s Darren Rovell, we reportedly know why.
Sigh. The dawn of advertisements on uniforms outside of soccer has come, and to one of the NBA’s most revered jerseys.
But we knew this day likely would come, especially after the Philadelphia 76ers and Sacramento Kings struck jersey ad deals.
If you’re not interesting in buying a jersey with the GE patch, there was a bit of good news from Rovell.
Thumbnail photo via Jason Getz/USA TODAY Sports Images
