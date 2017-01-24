Whether You Like It Or Not, Celtics Reportedly Will Have Jersey Ads Next Season

Share this:

The Boston Celtics’ jerseys reportedly will look a bit different starting next season.

The C’s sent a press release Tuesday afternoon saying the team will hold a press conference with GE on Wednesday morning at the company’s headquarters. And thanks to ESPN’s Darren Rovell, we reportedly know why.

Sources: Celtics will announce tomorrow a comprehensive deal with GE that will include putting its logo on jerseys starting next season. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 24, 2017

Sigh. The dawn of advertisements on uniforms outside of soccer has come, and to one of the NBA’s most revered jerseys.

But we knew this day likely would come, especially after the Philadelphia 76ers and Sacramento Kings struck jersey ad deals.

CORRECTED: NBA jersey ad deals for next season 76ers — StubHub

Kings — Blue Diamond

Celtics — GE — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 24, 2017

If you’re not interesting in buying a jersey with the GE patch, there was a bit of good news from Rovell.

Nike Celtics jerseys sold nationally next year will not have GE patches on them. Team has option of having patch jerseys to sell in arena. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 24, 2017

