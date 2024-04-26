FOXBORO, Mass. — Drake Maye didn’t hit the town the night before the New England Patriots selected him with the third overall pick in the NFL draft.

Instead, Maye did something his fellow draftees probably didn’t do.

Maye, his three older brothers, and a few close friends got together to play some pick-up hoops. It was an on-brand activity for an athletic Maye family despite it being the eve of the draft. Maye’s older brother, Luke, played basketball at North Carolina and won a national title with the Tar Heels in 2017 before taking his career overseas.

“It’s not very common that top choices are playing 5-on-5 basketball,” Luke said Friday at Gillette as he was in attendance for his youngest brother’s introductory press conference. “We found a local gym. Obviously, I was guarding Drake, making sure that nobody hurt him. We just (did) back and forth. That’s just the type of family we are. He had three or four buddies from high school come up. Having a little jawing, playing a little basketball.

“We love to compete, love to have fun and that’s just the guy you’re getting. He’s a competitor. He’s really, really ready to go.”

While Maye is now the face of the Patriots franchise, the 6-foot-4, 223-pounder is also a pretty good hooper. Maye even believes his game resembles that of a Celtics star. His brother wouldn’t go that far, though.

“He’s a really good player. He was joking that he thinks he’s kind of like a poor man’s Jayson Tatum,” Luke said. “I don’t think he’s that good. I played against Jayson Tatum at Duke and Jayson Tatum is next-level talent. I compared him a little bit more to Gordon Hayward. Gordon Hayward’s still an incredible player.

“It’s fun to kind of joke with him. He’s a great athlete. Probably the best athlete in the family. Can’t take me on the basketball court, though.”

It wouldn’t be a surprise if Maye is spotted courtside at TD Garden in the near future watching Tatum and the Celtics during their playoff run.

Maye joins the Patriots at a time when the Celtics are the favorite to win the NBA title. And Maye’s eldest brother sees a benefit in him being connected to the city if the Celtics can capture an elusive championship.

“I think they got the best team and they’ve been so close the past couple of years. The writing’s on the wall,” Luke said. “It would be great for Drake to experience a championship parade and things like that and get the feeling back. And hopefully bring it back to New England as well.”