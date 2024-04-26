Patriots quarterback Drake Maye lived out a childhood dream Thursday, as he was selected with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

New England tabbed him as the future face of the franchise in making the selection, which is enough to put the pressure on anyone. If that’s not enough to produce some nerves from Maye, though, perhaps the fact he was taken despite massive trade offers being placed in front of the Patriots will.

We aren’t lying when we say massive, either.

The Minnesota Vikings reportedly offered picks No. 11 and 23 to New England, along with their 2025 first-round pick, according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer on Friday evening. The New York Giants made an offer of their own, which would have seen the Patriots add a first-round pick next year by only moving down three slots.

Story continues below advertisement

No dice.

The Patriots stuck with their gut and took Maye.

It’s no secret that there was going to be pressure anyway, but everything surrounding Maye’s arrival to New England would be enough to make a normal man crumble. Tom Brady’s name was brought up almost immediately, which might be the meanest thing you could do to the poor kid. He’s coming in after Mac Jones, which means the fanbase’s tolerance for bad quarterback play has already been bled dry. The whole “turned down a boatload of picks” thing is just the icing on the cake.

Maye likely already felt the pressure, but it’s definitely on now.