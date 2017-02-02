Amanda Nunes Explains Why She Suddenly Apologized To Ronda Rousey

Share this:

HOUSTON — Amanda Nunes has changed her tune.

Nunes did plenty of trash-talking after defeating Ronda Rousey in December at UFC 207. The UFC women’s bantamweight champion apologized earlier this week, though, realizing that she was acting out of character by being critical of her most recent opponent.

NESN.com’s Andre Khatchaturian caught up with Nunes on Thursday on Super Bowl LI Radio Row, where she explained in greater detail her change of heart. Check out their conversation in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images