Awesome 2017 Dodge Charger Pursuit Will Help Police Feel Much Safer

A police officer’s job is as important as it is dangerous. But there are notable benefits, including the chance to drive a Dodge Charger Pursuit.

Not only is the new pursuit an overall badass, but it prioritizes the safety of the officer in a pretty awesome way. In a press release Thursday, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles announced that all 2017 Dodge Charger Pursuit law enforcement vehicles will be fitted with safety technology that alerts officers when there is movement behind the vehicle. Better yet: The advanced technology, which utilizes rear cameras and radars, comes free of charge to agencies.

“This technology is designed to prevent an officer from being ambushed from the rear while parked,” Jeff Kommor, vice president of U.S. sales operations, fleet and small business sales for FCA, said in the release. “While it does not replace vigilance, this technology acts as a second set of eyes and provides police officers with added peace of mind when they are in a parked Charger Pursuit.”

When the Officer Protection Package is active, reverse sensors, if tripped, will alert the officer and trigger the Pursuit’s front windows to roll up and its taillights to flash. Officers can see behind the vehicle thanks to a camera display.

The package, made possible by a collaboration between FCA US and California-based InterMotive Inc., comes as a result of what InterMotive says is a demand for the technology in light of recent ambushes of police officers.

It’s not hard to see why there is an increased demand. In 2016, 21 officers were shot and killed in ambush-style attacks, a 163-percent increase from the eight ambush shootings that took place in 2015, according to data provided by the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.

All photos courtesy of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles