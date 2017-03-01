Bruce Cassidy Commends Bruins’ Ability To Regroup After Long Road Trip

Share this:

The Boston Bruins beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-1 in their first game back home at TD Garden on Tuesday night, and interim head coach Bruce Cassidy credits his team’s ability to regroup after a long West Coast road trip.

Cassidy also touched on the Bruins’ chemistry after winning seven of their last eight games, as well as the change of emotion in the locker room.

For more information on Cassidy’s comments after the game, check out the interview above with Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley on “Bruins Overtime Live.”

Thumbnail photo from Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports