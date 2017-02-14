Celtics Vs. Mavericks Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

Share this:

The Boston Celtics finish their four-game West Coast swing Monday night when they take on the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center.

The Celtics, who are 9-1 since Jan. 25, will face a Mavericks team that has won 11 of their last 16 games and vaulted themselves back into playoff contention.

The C’s are expected to get forward Jae Crowder back after he missed the previous two games for personal reasons, but they will be without guard Avery Bradley who did not make the road trip.

Here’s how you can watch Celtics vs. Mavericks online.

When: Monday, Feb. 13, at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images