Claude Julien Hired As Canadiens Head Coach After Michel Therrien Fired

Share this:

Tweet







Claude Julien is heading back to Montreal.

One week after Julien was fired by the Boston Bruins, the Montreal Canadiens announced Tuesday that they fired Michel Therrien and made Julien their new head coach.

“I would like to sincerely thank Michel for his relentless work with the Montreal Canadiens over his eight seasons behind the bench, including the last five seasons when we worked together,” Bergevin said in a press release, via NBCSports.com. “The decision to remove Michel from his coaching duties was a difficult one because I have lots of respect for him.

“I came to the conclusion that our team needed a new energy, a new voice, a new direction. Claude Julien is an experienced and well respected coach with a good knowledge of the Montreal market. Claude has been very successful as an NHL coach and he won the Stanley Cup. Today we hired the best available coach, and one of the league’s best. I am convinced that he has the capabilities to get our team back on the winning track.”

Julien was let go last Tuesday and replaced by interim head coach Bruce Cassidy. Julien previously coached the Canadiens for three seasons from 2003-06.

Montreal currently is in first place in the Atlantic Division with 70 points, but it has lost six of its last seven games.

Thumbnail photo via Marc DesRosiers/USA TODAY Sports Images