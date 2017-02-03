Derrick Brooks Goes Out On Limb With Patriots-Falcons Super Bowl Pick

Share this:

HOUSTON — It’s been a big week for the Brooks family.

Derrick Brooks’ son, Decalon Brooks, committed to Florida State, which is where the Pro Football Hall of Famer played college football. The older Brooks, meanwhile, revealed that he’ll be doing some work with the Dallas Cowboys after speaking with defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli.

So, who does Derrick Brooks, who played his entire 14-year career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, think will emerge victorious this Sunday in Super Bowl LI? The ex-linebacker made his pick Friday while chatting with NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava on Radio Row. Check it out in the video above.