Germaine de Randamie Responds To Controversy, Offers Holly Holm Rematch

Germaine de Randamie is sick of critics raining on her parade.

The newly-crowned UFC women’s featherweight champion took to Instagram on Monday to once again claim that her post-bell hits at the end of rounds two and three in her victory against Holly Holm at UFC 208 were accidental.

She added that she hasn’t been able to enjoy her victory because of all of the criticism she has been receiving and later went on to offer Holm a rematch in order to “make sure that the winner of (the) historic belt is crystal clear.”

de Randamie’s unanimous decision win has come into question after referee Todd Anderson did not deduct any points following her late strikes. Had the inexperienced Anderson deducted a point in either one of the rounds, the fight would have ended in a draw. In her post-fight interview, de Randamie said the punches happened in the “heat of the moment.”

Holm wasn’t having any of it. She claimed de Randamie’s late hits were intentional and added that she lost respect for the new champ.

In response to de Randamie’s rematch offer, Holm’s camp responded by telling MMAJunkie.com they weren’t sure if they would take the offer.

“I don’t know if we want to fight in the cheater (featherweight) division,” Holm’s manager Lenny Fresquez told MMAjunkie. “We’ve got one girl who takes drugs and one who doesn’t follow the rules.”

The “girl who takes drugs” that Fresquez was referring to is Cris “Cyborg” Justino, who may be hit with a lengthy suspension after being hit with a possible USADA drug violation.

