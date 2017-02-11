UFC 208 Holly Holm Vs. Germaine De Randamie Live: Results, Highlights, Analysis

History will be made Saturday night at UFC 208 in Brooklyn.
The first ever women’s featherweight champion will be crowned in a bout between Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie.
Holm took the UFC world by storm with her knockout victory over Ronda Rousey at UFC 193 in November 2015. Holm has struggled since then, though, with two consecutive losses to Miesha Tate and Valentina Shevchenko.
But that won’t be the only fight at the Barclays Center on Saturday night. Anderson “The Spider” Silva will take on Derek Brunson in a middleweight bout. Once considered the best pound-for-pound fighter in the business, Silva has not registered a win in UFC since October 2012.
The main card will kick off at 10 p.m. ET, but fans can enjoy a bevy of preliminary fights in the meantime.
We will have real-time results for every UFC 208 fight, as well as round-by-round analysis for Holm vs. de Randamie and Silva vs. Brunson right here on our live blog. You also can watch all the action here.
MAIN CARD
Holly Holm vs. Germaine de Randamie
Anderson Silva vs. Derek Brunson
Ronaldo Souza vs. Tim Boetsch
Glover Teixeira vs. Jared Cannonier
Dustin Poirier vs. Jim Miller
FS1 PRELIMS
Randy Brown vs. Belal Muhammad
Wilson Reis vs. Ulka Sasaki
Nik Lentz vs. Islam Makhachev
Rick Glenn vs. Phillipe Nover
UFC FIGHT PASS PRELIMS
Ryan LeFlare vs. Roan Carneiro
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images
