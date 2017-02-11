UFC 208 Holly Holm Vs. Germaine De Randamie Live: Results, Highlights, Analysis

Share this:

History will be made Saturday night at UFC 208 in Brooklyn.

The first ever women’s featherweight champion will be crowned in a bout between Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie.

Holm took the UFC world by storm with her knockout victory over Ronda Rousey at UFC 193 in November 2015. Holm has struggled since then, though, with two consecutive losses to Miesha Tate and Valentina Shevchenko.

But that won’t be the only fight at the Barclays Center on Saturday night. Anderson “The Spider” Silva will take on Derek Brunson in a middleweight bout. Once considered the best pound-for-pound fighter in the business, Silva has not registered a win in UFC since October 2012.

The main card will kick off at 10 p.m. ET, but fans can enjoy a bevy of preliminary fights in the meantime.

We will have real-time results for every UFC 208 fight, as well as round-by-round analysis for Holm vs. de Randamie and Silva vs. Brunson right here on our live blog. You also can watch all the action here.

MAIN CARD

Holly Holm vs. Germaine de Randamie

Anderson Silva vs. Derek Brunson

Ronaldo Souza vs. Tim Boetsch

Glover Teixeira vs. Jared Cannonier

Dustin Poirier vs. Jim Miller

FS1 PRELIMS

Randy Brown vs. Belal Muhammad

Wilson Reis vs. Ulka Sasaki

Nik Lentz vs. Islam Makhachev

Rick Glenn vs. Phillipe Nover

UFC FIGHT PASS PRELIMS

Ryan LeFlare vs. Roan Carneiro

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images