Gustav Nyquist Escapes Ejection After Vicious High Stick To Opponent’s Face

Detroit Red Wings forward mgiht receive a call from the NHL’s Department of Player Safety after he dangerously high sticked Minesota Wild forward Jared Spurgeon in the face during Sunday’s game at Xcel Energy Center.

Spurgeon hit Nyquist while he was battling for a puck along the boards and the Red Wings forward lost his cool.

This certainly could result in a suspension for Nyquist. There was intention and it was very dangerous. He wasn’t ejected, surprisingly, but did receive a double-minor for high sticking.

Nyquist picked up an assist in the second period, but the Wild won 6-3.