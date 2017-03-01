Johnny Oduya Going Back To Blackhawks After NHL Trade With Stars

Welcome back to Chicago, Johnny Oduya.
The Blackhawks acquired the defenseman in a trade Tuesday night with the Dallas Stars, and Chicago made the move official with a clever tweet.
As for the particulars, ESPN’s Pierre LeBrun reported that the Stars acquired Mark McNeill and a conditional fourth-round pick from the Blackhawks. TSN’s Bob McKenzie later provided some more details on the conditional pick.
This will be Oduya’s second stint in Chicago, as he played for the Blackhawks for four seasons from 2011-2015. He has one goal and seven points in 37 games this season for the Stars.
Thumbnail photo via Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports Images
