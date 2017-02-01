Kevin Millar, John Lackey Seem To Be Enjoying Themselves In Hawaii

Share this:

Kevin Millar and John Lackey apparently took a vacation to Hawaii together, and they’re behaving exactly as you’d expect them to.

The former Boston Red Sox first baseman and the Chicago Cubs starter, who also played for the Red Sox, are in Hawaii with their wives, according to Millar’s Instagram, and they seem to be having a grand old time. If you don’t believe us — though we don’t know why you wouldn’t — here’s proof in the form of a video of Millar and Lackey hitting the streets on rented bikes.

Feel free to watch that over and over again next time you need some cheering up.