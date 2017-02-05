Korean Zombie Rises From The Dead, KOs Dennis Bermudez In UFC Comeback

Share this:

HOUSTON — Chan Sung Jung hadn’t fought in nearly four years, but he didn’t miss a beat in his return to the octagon on Saturday night at UFC Fight Night Houston.

The Korean Zombie rose from the dead in a key featherweight match and knocked out Dennis Bermudez in the first round with a devastating punch in his first fight since completing two years of mandatory military service in South Korea.

Jung’s last fight came in 2013, when he lost to Jose Aldo in the featherweight title fight. He entered Saturday night’s fight as a slight underdog, but he clearly didn’t show any rust in a fight that lasted just two minutes and 49 seconds.

In the co-main event, Felice Herrig earned a big win and handed up-and-comer Alexa Grasso her first loss in an important women’s strawweight battle.

Four of Herrig’s 13 career wins have come via submission, but she showed her versatility against Grasso by staying on her feet for most of the fight and landed two takedowns. After the fight, Herrig told the Toyota Center crowd that she’d like to fight Paige VanZant or Michelle Waterson next.

Check out full results from UFC Fight Night Houston below.

Main Card

Chan Sung Jung def. Dennis Bermudez, via KO (Round 1, 2:49)

Felice Herrig def. Alexa Grasso, via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

James Vick def. Abel Trujillo, via submission (Round 3, 0:49)

Volkan Oezdemir def. Ovince Saint Preux, via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Marcel Fortuna def. Anthony Hamilton, via KO (Round 1, 3:10)

Jessica Andrade def. Angela Hill, via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Preliminary Card (FS1)

Curtis Blaydes def. Adam Milstead, via TKO (Round 2, 0:59)

Chas Skelly def. Chris Gruetzemacher, via submission (Round 2, 2:01)

Ricardo Ramos def. Michinori Tanaka, via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 29-28)

Tecia Torres def. Bec Rawlings, via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass)

Niko Price def. Alex Morono, via KO (Round 2, 5:00)

Khalil Rountree def. Daniel Jolly, via KO (Round 1, 0:52)

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images